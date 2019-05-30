Temperature may touch 46 degree, heat wave to persist

With heat wave like conditions persisting in the National Capital, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 46 degrees Celcius on Thursday.

According to the (IMD) forecast, there will no respite for the people of in the days ahead either, with the conditions likely to remain the same till next Wednesday.

For Thursday, the office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East It has also forecast heat wave conditions in most parts, with severe heat wave in isolated pockets over West and Vidarbha.

Heat wave conditions are also expected in some parts over west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, and Puducherry.

