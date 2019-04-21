Those who voted for Modi can also oust him: Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
People of UP ready to change PM: Mayawati
After Yogi, Mayawati, will EC act against Modi: Congress
Modi lowering political discourse in country, using ED and CBI to target political rivals: Mayawati
Adtiyanath should be booked for sedition: Gehlot on 'Modi ji ki sena' remarks
EC bars Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from poll campaigning for 72, 48 hours respectively
-
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to keep his promises made to the people of Uttar Pradesh, BSP President Mayawati on Sunday said that those who voted him to power can also throw him out.
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted: "PM Modi listened to his Mann ki Baat and did what he wanted. He selfishly declared his own caste as backward. But the BSP, SP and RLD listened to people's Mann ki Baat and respecting it formed an alliance in the interest of the country. While the people are excited about this alliance, the BJP is clearly frustrated."
--IANS
hindi/rtp/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU