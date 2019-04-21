JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

72 Gurugram villages threaten to boycott LS polls

Business Standard

Those who voted for Modi can also oust him: Mayawati

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to keep his promises made to the people of Uttar Pradesh, BSP President Mayawati on Sunday said that those who voted him to power can also throw him out.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted: "PM Modi listened to his Mann ki Baat and did what he wanted. He selfishly declared his own caste as backward. But the BSP, SP and RLD listened to people's Mann ki Baat and respecting it formed an alliance in the interest of the country. While the people are excited about this alliance, the BJP is clearly frustrated."

--IANS

hindi/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU