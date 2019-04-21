Mamata grieves Sri Lanka blasts

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief and concern over the blasts in Sri Lanka in which at least 138 people were killed and more than 400 injured.

"Saddened and shocked at the disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. All forms of violence are unacceptable," Banerjee tweeted.

She wrote: "Easter is a Festival of peace. My thoughts and prayers with the grieving families."

--IANS

bnd/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 13:58 IST

