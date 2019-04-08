Three labourers rescued from a pit in Gurugram

Three labourers were on Monday rescued from a pit which they had dug to install electric cable at city's Sector 38, near Medicity hospital.

The three were identified as Rahul (19), Rinku (20), and (30) -- all from western UP's district.

"The victims were involved in digging a deep pit adjacent to the wall of the hospital to install underground electric cable. They were using earth mover as well. The incident was reported to the local police by the contractor at 2.30 p.m. and a team of station swiftly reached there," said Aman Yadav, ACP,

"We started the rescue work without the help of the earth mover machine (JCB). Police personnel along with other labouers dug the ground manually and removed the debris. The three were rescued after about one-and-a-half hours of sustained efforts" Yadav said.

The condition of the victims is stated to be stable.

