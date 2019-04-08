Three labourers rescued from a pit in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Gurugram judge's son shot at by guard dies, family donates organs
Shot by guard, judge's wife dead, son 'brain dead' (Third Lead)
Medanta hospital to help Jharkhand in eradicating TB in the
Gurugram shooting: Police yet to ascertain motive
98-year-old Iraqi undergoes heart surgery at Gurugram
-
Three labourers were on Monday rescued from a pit which they had dug to install electric cable at city's Sector 38, near Medanta Medicity hospital.
The three were identified as Rahul (19), Rinku (20), and Rupesh (30) -- all from western UP's Aligarh district.
"The victims were involved in digging a deep pit adjacent to the wall of the hospital to install underground electric cable. They were using earth mover as well. The incident was reported to the local police by the contractor at 2.30 p.m. and a team of Sadar police station swiftly reached there," said Aman Yadav, ACP, Sadar Gurugram police.
"We started the rescue work without the help of the earth mover machine (JCB). Police personnel along with other labouers dug the ground manually and removed the debris. The three were rescued after about one-and-a-half hours of sustained efforts" Yadav said.
The condition of the victims is stated to be stable.
--IANS
str/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU