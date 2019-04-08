Horses are her passion for this Kerala teenage schoolgirl

Horses are her passion for 15-year-old school girl -- so much so that the teenager came to the schoool astride her pet horse Rana on the last day of the exam on March 29.

Speaking to IANS, she said she was surprised when the school authorities allowed her to come to school on the last day of her exam on her horseback. "I was not at all worried about my exams, but was a bit tense riding the horse," said Krishna.

Her mother said: "When we noticed her love for the animal, we decided to get her a colt when she was in Class 8. She quickly learned horse riding.

"Then we were lucky to get a trainer, as her passion grew. It was on her 15th birthday on July 22 last year that we got her 'Rana', a male horse. But later we were told that it would be difficult for her to manage a male horse, so we got her Janvi, a female horse. Taking care of the two is her favourite pastime. We are happy about her passion."

Speaking to IANS, Jose Kannampilly, of the Holygrace Academy school where Krishna is a student, said the teenager is a "very smart girl". "We did our bit to encourage her further and allowed her to come to school on her horse".

Krishna says she wants to travel and explore the world and is not interested in either science or commerce subjects.

"I am not sure if my parents would allow me. I wish to do social work," says the teenager.

