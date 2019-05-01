TN temples to have special ragas, prayers for rains

-
ALSO READ
48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants concludes
Notify appointment of board of trustees in all temples: HC
Sri Sri's TN event venue shifted after court stay, opposition
47-year old woman, daughter land in TN government job together
Rule of law can't be diluted even if matter pertains to deity: Madras HC on encroachment
-
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to propiate the gods for rain with special prayers and playing certain ragas in temples that it administers.
In a circular issued on April 26, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said it has been decided to conduct special yagnas and prayers at the temples under it in line with their customs and practices and asked its officials to comply with the directions.
As per the circular, ragas like Amirthavarshini, Meghavarshini, Kedaram, Anandabhairavi and Rupakalyani should be played with musical instruments like nadaswaram, violins, veenas and flutes at the temples.
--IANS
vj/mag/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU