Cyclone Fani: Odisha closes schools, colleges

The government on Wednesday ordered closure of all educational institutions in the state from May 2 in view of the cyclonic storm 'Fani', which is likely to hit the coast on May 3 afternoon.

"All educational establishments should declare holidays from May 2 till further orders. All the examinations should be rescheduled," said the office of (SRC).

The SRC also advised tourists to leave Puri by May 2 evening and cancel to the districts likely to be affected on May 3-4.

The (IMD) predicted that extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' was likely to cross between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri, while 11 districts of were to be affected.

said that the storm was very likely to cross coast in Puri on May 3 afternoon and the wind speed was likely to be 175-185kmph gusting up to 205kmph.

The major threat of the cyclone was heavy rain, flooding, damaging wind gusts and storm surge, he added.

