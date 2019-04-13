Tripura doctors call off 2-day stir as HC intervenes

Doctors and other staff members of government hospitals, on strike since beating up of a on Thursday, called off the protest on Saturday following intervention of the high court and the

The (IMA), the All Government Doctors' Association (ATGDA) and the nurses' organisations, spearheading the agitation since Thursday, announced the withdrawal.

"We are withdrawing our agitation as the government has taken steps to provide security to doctors in hospitals and has promised action against the accused," IMA said.

He said at a meeting with leaders of the IMA and the ATGDA on Friday said armed securitymen would be deployed in hospitals.

The IMA and the ATGDA also urged the government to take steps to fast track cases against those responsible for 11 attacks on doctors in the past one year. could not be possible due to shortages of doctors and inadequate infrastructure, they added.

In an unprecedented move, at a special hearing on Friday stayed a lower court order granting bail to the five accused, arrested by the police in connection with attack on

Justice Karol ordered the accused would remain in jail till April 24, the next date of hearing in the case.

Law and said the heard the case at 10 p.m. on Friday and stayed the order of the first class judicial magistrate court.

Dr Debnath was assaulted early Thursday after a pregnant woman died at the He is under treatment at the and Hospital, where his condition is said to be "out of danger".

In another development, surrendered his security to protest attacks on doctors and other medical staffs in the government hospitals.

Barman in a letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which is available with IANS, said: "The government doctors and other health staffs in the government hospitals are feeling insecure." He requested the to direct the police to take action against accused of attacking doctors in the past one year.

