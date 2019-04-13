Chinese woman arrested at Trump's resort indicted

A Chinese woman who was detained at US Donald Trump's golf resort in has been indicted for unlawful entry of restricted buildings and for making false statements to officials.

The two-page indictment against Yujing Zhang was filed in a federal court in the Southern District of and unsealed on Friday.

It alleged that the woman unlawfully entered the Club and its grounds and that she "knowingly and willfully" made false statements to a agent when asked about whether she was authorized to be on the property, reported.

Federal prosecutors had said on Monday at a detention hearing that Yujing had multiple USB drives, a signal detector used to find hidden cameras and thousands of dollars in cash in her hotel room. She was arrested late last month with a cellphone and multiple passports.

"The defendant stated she was there to attend a ' Friendship Event', when in truth and in fact, and as the defendant then and there well knew, no such event was scheduled at and its grounds," the indictment stated.

The developments triggered new scrutiny of the security practices at the President's exclusive golf resort, where he frequently spends weekends with aides.

The FBI is said to be investigating the security breach and lawmakers and have also demanded more information about the incident as well as the security practices at Mar-a-Lago.

