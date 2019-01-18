Trump cancels US delegation to Davos forum due to shutdown

US has cancelled his delegations trip to the in Davos, due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, Trump has cancelled his Delegation's trip to the in Davos, Switzerland," CNBC News quoted as saying in a late Thursday statement.

Earlier this week, the said it had planned to send Steven Mnuchin, Mike Pompeo, Wilbur Ross, US Trade and Chris Liddell, to the and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination.

Trump cancelled his own plans to attend the forum last week citing the shutdown.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, for the World Economic Forum," he tweeted earlier this month.

"My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"

The annual conference in gathers world leaders and business executives.

This year's theme is "Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

Also on Thursday, the President postponed Nancy Pelosi's planned overseas trip with other members of Congress, shortly before they were scheduled to depart on a military plane.

The postponement came a day after the California Democrat sent Trump a letter, urging him to either reschedule his January 29 address to a joint session of or deliver it in writing.

A told News that all congressional delegations overseas that would have used federally funded military aircraft have been grounded by Trump until the shutdown ends.

The shutdown entered its 27th day on Thursday as Trump and Pelosi remained at loggerheads on the issue of the President's border wall.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)