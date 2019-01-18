Trump cancels US delegation's trip to Davos summit

The has said US has cancelled his delegation's trip to the in in Switzerland, due to the partial government shutdown.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, Trump has cancelled his Delegation's trip to the in Davos, Switzerland," said the in a statement on Thursday, reported.

Trump called off his own planned trip to the Swiss ski resort last week due to the ongoing partial government shutdown and asked a US delegation, which was led by Steven Mnuchin, to attend the annual forum instead.

The shutdown started on December 22 due to a budget standoff in which Trump requested $5.7 billion for building a wall along the US- border, but congressional Democrats rejected his demand.

The and Democratic congressional leaders appeared to get no closer to solving the budget impasse after several rounds of negotiations.

has called on Trump to delay his State of the Union address, saying the should wait to deliver his message to the nation until the partial government shutdown ends.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday postponed Pelosi's upcoming trip to Brussels, and Afghanistan, asking her to stay in to negotiate with him.

The President didn't mention Pelosi's request to move the date of his speech scheduled for January 29.

To resume work as "a national security agency," the said on Thursday that it was recalling the furloughed employees back to work next week with pay.

"The Department expects to be able to resume most personnel operations and fund most salaries," said Bill Todd, the department's deputy under secretary for management, in a statement posted on its website.

According to the statement, most employees of the State Department will resume work on Tuesday next week.

