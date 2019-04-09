US has re-nominated an Indian American to be a

The announced on Monday that Trump was again sending her nomination to the for confirmation as a of the federal court for that has jurisdiction over parts of City and Long Island.

She was first nominated by in 2016. Trump renominated her last year and both times the full didn't act on the nomination, even though the Judicial Committee had unanimously approved it.

Gujarati is now the of the for Southern that has jurisdiction over Manhattan.

Her father, Damodar Gujarati, is an at West Point, US Military Academy, that trains officers. Her mother, Ruth Pincus Gujarati, taught social studies at a high school.

After graduating in from Yale University, Diane worked as clerk to a and at a top firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, before joining the prosecutor's office.

She has the backing of both Democratic senators from New York, and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Trump. But her nomination was one of hundreds backlogged in the Senate, although in her case it was not on ideological grounds.

Last month, the Senate approved appointment of as a of of Appeals, considered the most important after the She replaced Brett Kavanaugh, who was elevated to the Considered a conservative jurist, her nomination split the Senate along party lines.

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)