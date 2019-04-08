Indian doctor goes missing in UK, police seek help

An Indian doctor has been missing from her home in Herefordshire, West England, since last week, the police said.

The and Police have issued a missing person's appeal for Dr in the North Somerset- area. She was reported missing on April 3, BristolLive reported.

According to the police, Kulkarni's residence is in in the west Midlands, signalling that she may have travelled to the area.

She is thought to have travelled into the and force area as her car - a bronze coloured Auris - was found near Aust Services near to the crossing.

"Concern is growing for her welfare because there has been no contact from her. We're urging people living near to the or in North to be vigilant," said a for and

Police officials described Kulkarni as "a 42-year-old Asian woman, five feet tall of slim build".

"She has black hair and both her ears are pierced. It is not known what Uma was wearing when she went missing," the police said in a statement.

Kulkarni obtained her MBBS degree from in 1999 and registered with the to practice in the UK in 2015.

