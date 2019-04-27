Trump tells OPEC to boost production, Brent down 3%

Global Brent fell nearly 3 per cent to $71 a barrel on Saturday after US asked cartel to boost production and cool off the surging prices.

Brent crossed the $75 a barrel mark earlier in the week, the highest this so far this year, after the US decided to end sanction waivers that allowed oil importing countries, including and China, to keep buying Iranian crude.

"Spoke to and others about increasing All are in agreement," Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

The prices have also been easing since Thursday as surging inventories of in the US outweighed the effect of sanctions on that could reduce global supplies.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 2.96 per cent lower at $72.15 a barrel at the time of writing the story.

The US statement last week that it would end sanction waivers given to eight oil importing countries in last November this week, put the oil on the boil with crude prices jumping after a period of relative stability. For India, the news meant that almost 10 per cent of imports would need to be replaced by May 2 or the domestic market would face shortages.

imported 22.7 million tonnes of crude from Iran in FY19. The crude from the Gulf nations came on easier terms with importing companies getting 60 day credit with discounts on insurance and freight.

Higher crude prices would have adversely affected India's current account deficit and put strain on the rupee. Trump's statement is thus being seen as a short-term relief for the More such statements in the run-up to end of the Iran sanction waiver would help in keeping stable.

Analysts suggest that the US President's statement has also come at the right time as was exploring option to further extend its production cuts, a move that would have further fuelled

A stable international is also good for Indian companies that have been tasked to keep the prices of transport fuels - petrol and diesel - low during the time of elections. This would help these companies to cut their under recovery and losses on sale of the two products and ensure economic pricing post elections.

--IANS

ravi-sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)