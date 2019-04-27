BJP doing injustice to government employees: Maken

on Saturday accused the BJP government of doing injustice to government employees, saying that the gave the worst recommendations in the seventh

Addressing a press conference here, he said: "The BJP has been known for its anti-government employee stand."

also assured that if voted to power, the will become the voice of the government employees and will fill the 22 lakh vacant posts and also regularise the jobs of the contractual workers.

"In 2003, when the NDA was in power, they did not permit to form the committee for the sixth And after coming to power in 2014, they gave the worst seventh recommendations," he said.

Maken, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Meenakshi Lekhi, said there are about 35 per cent government employees in his parliamentary constituency and so he is raising the issue.

"In our times the government employees got about 40 per cent increment, while in the seventh pay commission recommendation the BJP government gave only 14.29 per cent increment," he said, adding that the government also reduced several allowances to government officials.

"Due to the seventh pay commission recommendations, the pay parity between the lower posts and the higher posts has increased significantly," he added.

The government has also accepted the recommendations of the seventh pay commission that there would be no eighth pay commission, said.

--IANS

aks/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)