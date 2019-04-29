JUST IN
Sirisena names new police chief

Turnout in Rajasthan is in BJP's favour: Rathore

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday expressed confidence that all the crowd queuing up outside various polling stations in Rajasthan is in favour of the BJP.

"Definitely this shows the mood of the people, who want to bring back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. This will go in BJP's favour," the Sports Minister said after voting in Jaipur rural, where he is pitted against fellow Olympian Krishna Poonia of Congress.

