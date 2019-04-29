Turnout in Rajasthan is in BJP's favour: Rathore

on Monday expressed confidence that all the crowd queuing up outside various polling stations in is in favour of the BJP.

"Definitely this shows the mood of the people, who want to bring back Narendra Modi as This will go in BJP's favour," the said after voting in rural, where he is pitted against fellow Olympian of

--IANS

arc/in/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)