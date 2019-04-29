Telangana BJP chief on fast over BIE goof-up, held

on Monday arrested (BJP) K. Laxman, hours after he began an indefinite fast over the goof-up in the state intermediate examinations.

A team of policemen entered the BJP office in Nampally and removed Laxman from there and took him to the (NIMS). Some BJP workers were also arrested, leading to mild tension in the area.

Laxman began the fast on Monday morning at the BJP office, not far from the (BIE) headquarters, which witnessed a series of protests by opposition parties and groups of students.

The BJP was demanding a judicial probe into the BIE bungling, resignation of the and compensation to families of students who committed suicide.

Senior BJP Bandaru Dattatreya, party and others expressed solidarity with Laxman.

