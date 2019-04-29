Telangana BJP chief on fast over BIE goof-up, held

JUST IN
IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K. Laxman, hours after he began an indefinite fast over the goof-up in the state intermediate examinations.

A team of policemen entered the BJP office in Nampally and removed Laxman from there and took him to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Some BJP workers were also arrested, leading to mild tension in the area.

Laxman began the fast on Monday morning at the BJP office, not far from the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) headquarters, which witnessed a series of protests by opposition parties and groups of students.

The BJP leader was demanding a judicial probe into the BIE bungling, resignation of the Education Minister and compensation to families of students who committed suicide.

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya, party national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and others expressed solidarity with Laxman.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 16:06 IST

