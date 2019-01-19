TV has been a home for me: Neelu Kohli

Neelu Kohli, known for her work in shows like " - Hui Sabse Parayi" and " Raja", considers TV as her home as it helped her in achieving stardom.

"I took a small break from after my show 'Naamkarann' went off air last year. I was busy with my Bollywood film 'Manmarziyaan'. I'm happy to return home. TV has been a home for me as it got me stardom," Neelu said in a statement.

She is back to the small screen with the upcoming show "Band Baaja Bandh Darwaza" as a ghost.

"Doing this show has a special reason, and that is (being a) ghost. I always wanted to do a comedy and horror-based show," she said.

"Band Baaja Bandh Darwaza" also stars Amitosh Nagpal. Neelu will play his on-screen mother.

"I'm playing who is a very sweet and positive soul," she said.

