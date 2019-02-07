Two former Speakers issued notices in Jharkhand appointments scam

Two former Assembly Speakers and three officials have been issued notices in the assembly appointments scam.

"The assembly secretariat has issued notices to former Speakers Inder Singh Namdhari and Alamgir Alam as well as three officials based on the Commission report," a source in the state assembly told IANS on Thursday.

The report accuses Namdhari, Alam and several officials of irregularities, nepotism and favouritism in appointments in the assembly during their tenures. It also says that the appointments were more than the number required.

The notice has asked the former speakers and officials why action should not be initiated against them since they have been indicted in the report. They have been given a week's time to reply to the notice.

Around 274 and 324 appointments for different posts in the assembly were made during Namdhari's and Alam's tenures respectively.

Then had appointed Justice to probe the irregularities in the appointments.

Last July, the commission submitted its report to Draupadi Murmu, who sent it to the state assembly for suitable action.

--IANS

ns/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)