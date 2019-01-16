Two HC judges elevated to Supreme Court amidst controversy

-
ALSO READ
Collegium recommends K'taka HC Chief Justice, Delhi Court judge for elevation to SC
SC Collegium recommends elevation of HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna to apex court
SC collegium recommends HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna for apex court judges
SC issues directions to 8 HCs, state governments on appointment of judges
Developments in apex court a year after January 12 presser by SC judges
-
The government on Wednesday elevated Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court even as a controversy raged over their recommendation by the apex court's collegium.
The government issued the notification disclosing the appointments by President Ram Nath Kovind on a day the Bar Council of India also joined issue, terming as "unjust and improper" the collegium "recalling and reviewing" its earlier recommendation of Jan 12.
The notification said they are being appointed with immediate effect from the date they assume charge.
The appointments come even as the collegium decision to reverse the earlier recommendation of elevating the Chief Justices of Rajasthan and Delhi High Courts Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon respectively and instead pushing the names of Maheshwari and Khanna.
On Tuesday, Justice Sanjay Kaul of the Supreme Court had written to the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi with an objection against sidelining Nandrajog saying he was the senior most among the judges in the zone of consideration and a wrong signal would go out if he was passed over.
Former Delhi High Court judge Kailash Gambhir wrote to the President saying 32 judges were being superseded by the elevation of Khanna.
--IANS
vsc/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU