Two militants killed in J&K gunfight

Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

Firing exchanges were underway in the orchards of Heff Shermal village. The area has been sealed off to prevent the militants from escaping.

There were reports of at least five to six militants, including some top commanders of being trapped in the cordoned off limits.

The Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and (SOG) of state police, involved in the counter insurgency operation, were yet to recover the dead bodies as firing exchanges were still continuing, one of the sources said.

Apart from that, clashes between security forces and civilians have also broken out over the last two hours near the as protesters tried to scuttle the efforts of the security forces prompting tear to be fired to dissuade the mob.

