Uber's self-driving unit gets $1 bn investment

The self driving unit of global ride-sharing has announced a $1 billion investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBanks Vision Fund, and

"Excited to announce Toyota, and the are making a $1 billion investment in Uber, as we work together towards the future of mobility," CEO, tweeted late on Thursday.

and Japanese will together invest $667 million, while Softbank's will invest $333 million. is already Uber's largest shareholder, the CNBC reported.

invested $500 million in in August 2018 when the two announced their intention to bring pilot-scale deployments of automated Toyota Sienna-based ridesharing vehicles to the Uber ridesharing network in 2021.

Uber officially filed its IPO process last week with the public filing of its prospectus. It would be listed on the (NYSE) under the symbol "UBER".

"We have incurred significant losses since inception, including in the and other markets. We expect our operating expenses to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, and we may not achieve profitability," the company had said in the "S-1" form or the IPO Prospectus submitted to the

The company noted that as of December 31, 2018, it had 91 million or 9.1 crore monthly active platform users. There were 3.9 million or 39 lakh drivers on the platform by the end of 2018.

According to market sources, the company may provide a price range for its shares later in April and would go public in May.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)