MP buys 15 lakh tonnes of wheat from 2 lakh farmers

The government has procured 15 lakh metric tonnes of from 2 lakh farmers in the state on a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,840 per since March 25. This is 1.60 lakh metric tonnes more than the purchase made over the same period last year. At least 71 per cent of the purchased has also been carefully stored.

The Centre has fixed the MSP at Rs 1,840 per quintal, up from 1,735 per last year. The Kamal Nath-led government in the state is also offering an incentive of Rs 160 per to the farmers over and above the MSP under its ' Yojana'.

The says that input costs have increased and the MSP does not suffice. Together, the farmers are being paid Rs 2,000 per quintal of wheat and the payments are being made directly into their accounts.

According to officials of the Department of Food & Public Distribution, some 600 procurement centres have been set up in the state this year. Sufficient bags have also been procured to ensure that there are no problems in the purchase in the next month too. bags (large polythene bags which can be filled and locked airtight) with a storage capacity of 4 lakh metric tonnes are being used.

Open camps, with 14 lakh metric tonnes capacity, have been set up in places lacking in storage space. The has also ordered the removal of last year's wheat from warehouses that still have it.

Unseasonal rain and hailstorms over the past few days have damaged the harvest kept in several grain markets. Officials have been ordered to avoid such open storage of grain.

--IANS

hindi/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)