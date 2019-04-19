Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for stranded vehicles

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Friday opened to clear stranded vehicles after remaining closed for a day due to landslides, officials said.
The officials said that landslide debris were cleared in the Battery Chashma area of Ramban district. Only the stranded vehicles were allowed to move.
"We expect to decongest the highway completely by evening," an official said. "Scheduled traffic will be allowed to move on Saturday."
