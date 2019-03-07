UK NSA promises support to India in countering terrorism

The UKs Advisor (NSA) spoke to his Indian counterpart on Thursday and expressed solidarity with in the aftermath of the terror attack.

Sources said Sedwill conveyed that all assistance will be extended to bilaterally in dealing with any form of terrorism through counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence sharing and by bringing the perpetrators of terrorist attacks to justice.

Earlier in the week, US NSA had spoken to Doval over the prevailing situation between and following the February 14 attack and the retaliatory Indian air strikes on terror camps in

--IANS

