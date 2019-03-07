China ready to play 'constructive' role to ease Indo-Pak tensions

A visiting senior Chinese has said that was willing to play a "constructive" role to help ease tensions between and Pakistan, and called on the two to refrain from taking any action that could further escalate the situation.

and are all-weather strategic cooperative partners who have always shared firm mutual support in issues concerning each other's core interests, Chinese Vice said during his meetings with the Pakistani leadership here on Wednesday.

paid close attention to the current situation between and India, he said, adding that "appreciates the calmness and restraint on the Pakistani side and its efforts to defuse the tensions through dialogues with the Indian side", reports

has maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all should be respected and it does not wish to see any actions that violate rules of international relations, Kong said.

urged both sides to avoid any actions that could further escalate the situation, show good will and flexibility, and engage each other in dialogues as soon as possible so as to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, he added.

During his visit, Kong met Pakistani Imran Khan, and He also held talks with

appreciated China for remaining "objective and fair" over the current situation and thanked Beijing for its efforts to reduce the tensions.

