Union Minister offers to quit cabinet, Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Sunday offered to resign from the Cabinet and also as a Rajya Member after the BJP fielded his son Brijendra Singh from the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana.

"I thought it proper that if my son gets nomination, I should resign from Rajya Sabha and also from the Ministry. So, I have written to (BJP President) Amit Shahji. I leave it to the party... I am ready to resign," he told reporters.

First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 13:50 IST

