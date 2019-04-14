After Surjewala experiment, Congress banks on big names in Haryana

By 0fielding Kumari Selja, state and former cabinet for the May 12 elections in Haryana, the opposition has again taken a political gamble of fielding big names to take on the ruling BJP in

With its recent experiment of fielding sitting for the seat by-election in January this year ending up as a flop show, the party in could find itself in a make or break situation if its big guns fail to win in the polls.

This is because Assembly elections in the state are due in October this year and the result of the poll will definitely have a bearing on the Assembly elections.

Surjewala, who is the sitting Congress from the seat, was fielded by the party as a "strong candidate" for the Jind by-election in January this year to give a tough fight to the

However, Surjewala, who is a known face at the national level being the of the Congress media wing, finished a poor third in the bypoll result leaving himself and the party politically embarrassed.

"What was even more damaging for the Congress and Surjewala was the fact that the winner in the bypoll (Krishan Lal Middha) and the up (Digvijay Chautala of the newly-formed Jannayak Janata Party) were both rookie candidates," a Congress told IANS here.

Surjewala, in whom some Congressmen see a Chief in the making, secured only 22,740 votes against the 50,566 votes bagged by the winning BJP candidate. Digvijay Chautala finished a creditable second in the election by getting 37,631 votes.

The Congress on Saturday released its list of six out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in The party has 4-5 factions within the state unit and the party's in-charge for the state, Ghulam Nabi Azad, is trying to bring them together in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Sitting (MP) from Rohtak seat, Deepender Singh Hooda, who is the son of former Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has been re-nominated for the seat.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Selja has been fielded from Ambala seat and from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Both seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates. Both candidates had lost in the 2014 on these seats.

The party has fielded former Shruti Chaudhary, who is the daughter of former Kiran Chaudhary, from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, from Gurgaon and new face Lalit Nagar, whose brother is said to be close to Congress Rahul Gandhi's Robert Vadra, from the seat.

The Congress in 2014 won only one seat - Rohtak (Deepender Hooda). The BJP won seven seats and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) two - Hisar and Sirsa.

The INLD is now in political disarray following a split in the family of and the sitting from Hisar, Dushyant Chautala, floating the JJP.

Haryana's ruling BJP is in an upbeat mood after its win in recent and the Jind bypoll.

--IANS

js/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)