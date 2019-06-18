Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son arrested for assaulting duo

Prahlad Patel's son was arrested along with six others on Tuesday for assault and opening fire during a fight.

Police has filed cases against a total of 20 persons, including the minister's son and the six others arrested in the incident in Madhya Pradesh's district.

The minister's nephew Monu Patel, who was also involved in the incident, is absconding.

The incident occurred on Monday night when two persons returning from a wedding in Gotegaon area had an altercation with and his associates.

It soon escalated into a violent brawl that led to one person being shot and injured.

--IANS

hindi/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)