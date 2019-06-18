Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son arrested for assaulting duo

JUST IN
IANS  |  Narsinghpur (MP) 

Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son was arrested along with six others on Tuesday for assault and opening fire during a fight.

Police has filed cases against a total of 20 persons, including the minister's son Prabal Patel and the six others arrested in the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.

The minister's nephew Monu Patel, who was also involved in the incident, is absconding.

The incident occurred on Monday night when two persons returning from a wedding in Gotegaon area had an altercation with Prabal Patel and his associates.

It soon escalated into a violent brawl that led to one person being shot and injured.

--IANS

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 23:08 IST

