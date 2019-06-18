Kenyan woman found dead in South Delhi

-
A Kenyan national was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in South Delhi's Chattarpur Extension area, the police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Annsam, who was found dead in her room on Monday evening.
"We recieved a call around 8:10 p.m. informing a woman has been killed. A team rushed to the spot and found Annsam lying in a pool of blood. We found a deep injury mark caused by a knife in the chest," said Vijay Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South.
Initial investigation has revealed that she had recently shifted to Delhi and was staying alone in a room in the building and was jobless.
"We have registered a case and are also questioning women from Kenya who are living in the same building," said Kumar.
Police teams have been formed who are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused," said the DCP.
