Unplugged versions allow rediscovery of established song, say singers

versions of songs offer an opportunity to artistes to rediscover a track, say singers like Sonu Nigam, and Guru Randhawa, who are a part of a new season of the 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged', set to go on air from January 26.

Sonu told IANS here: "In this season, I have sung five ghazals and one single of my own, but it was a great experience and an exciting process. I have got a chance to revisit some of the classic ghazals by legends like saab and saab.

"I think the beauty of this 'Unplugged' show is to rearrange these songs, so that we can present them in a way to connect to the new generation."

The will be singing a popular ghazal like "Jhuki jhuki se nazar" among others.

"When I entered the studio for the song, I did not want to prove how good I can sing these ghazals. I offered my prayer to Jagjit saab and saab and said, 'Please be my voice for these songs'. I feel humbled," he said.

In the eighth season of the show, young singers like Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, and popular star Bhuvan Bham will be performing.

Rekha, who will be singing some of her originals, said: "Every time when I perform for MTV 'Unplugged', one of the reasons I feel excited is because we not only get a chance to interpret the song differently but also the fact that we experiment with different acoustic instruments that otherwise we don't get a chance to do in regular playback singing."

While the two singers are looking at the show as an opportunity to rediscover a popular song, Guru -- who is quite excited for his refreshing rendition of the song "Lahore" -- said: "I think it is a part of my journey, it was meant to happen. I have been making for the audience and they are loving it as I have managed to maintain a certain level of quality in my musical content.

"I was confident that I will get a call from them (MTV 'Unplugged' makers). So I wasn't surprised but surely happy to share a platform with so many respected musicians."

Diljit Dosanjh, apart from Neha Kakkar, Neeti Mohan, and will also be performing in different episodes.

