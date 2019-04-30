UPA will form next Central government: ex-Himachal CM

veteran and former six-time Singh on Tuesday said the Congress-led UPA would form the next government at the Centre under the leadership of

"The BJP government and Narendra Modi at the Centre have failed to come up to the expectations of the people of the country," Singh said in a statement.

He said the Central government's failure to check price rise, massive unemployment, poverty, demonetisation, levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) and many other anti-people measures were responsible for the failure of the BJP government.

Saying that he is a true soldier and that the party has assigned him the major responsibility of campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said the people of constituency would definitely for the as they have suffered the lack of performance of the BJP candidate

"The people are remembering all-round development made in the state during the Congress government," he said.

Singh clarified that both he and former were campaigning jointly for the Congress' Mandi constituency candidate

"The Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state has totally failed to deliver and fulfil the promises made to the people in the last 15 months of its rule. Development in the state has come to a total standstill," he added.

Himachal Pradesh's four seats -- Shimla (reserved), Kangra, and Mandi -- will on May 19.

