US ends waivers for India to buy Iranian oil

The US announced on Monday it is ending the waiver given to to buy Iranian and has threatened sanctions if it did not comply with the embargo.

Announcing the end of the waivers, said: "Trump has decided not to reissue Significant Reduction Exceptions (SREs) when they expire in early May. This decision is intended to bring Iran's exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue."

When the US imposed sanctions on in November, and seven other countries were given exemptions that will expire May 2.

US later told reporters that countries that do not abide by the embargo will face sanctions. They will encounter sanctions that will affect their international financial transactions, he said.

"We stand by our allies and partners as they transition away from Iranian crude to other alternatives," Pompeo added.

The US was increasing production and was working with and the to ensure that there will be no disruptions in as a result of the ending of the waivers, according to Pompeo.

In May 2018, Trump withdrew from the 2105 international agreement with on de-nuclearisation that had ended sanctions on that country.

In November, Trump re-imposed tough sanctions on but gave India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and six-month temporary waivers to continue buying oil.

was reportedly importing about 1.25 million tonnes of oil per month from Iran.

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)