Stop US police from using fake accounts: FB urged

should take new steps, including issuance of alerts to users, to address the proliferation of fake accounts operated by agencies in the US, according to the (EFF), a digital civil liberties not-for-profit organisation.

A report in earlier revealed that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) violated Facebook's guidelines by creating fake profiles on its platform tied to the -- a sham institution that left many students, most of them Indians, in detention.

Facebook's policy prohibits all users, including government agencies, from making fake accounts. But despite this, agencies created fake accounts to spy on users, EFF said.

Police departments in Ohio, New York, and said they had policies allowing investigators to use aliases and undercover profiles on social media, reported on Monday.

"Facebook's practice of taking down these accounts when they learn about them from the press (or from EFF) is insufficient to deter what we believe is a much larger iceberg beneath the surface," EFF's wrote in a blogpost.

"We often only discover the existence of fake profiles months, if not years, after an investigation has concluded," Maass said.

In addition to suspending fake accounts, should publish data on the number of accounts identified, what agencies they belonged to, and what action was taken, EFF said.

According to EFF, when a fake/impersonator account is identified, should alert the users and groups that interacted with the account whether directly or indirectly.

Facebook should further amend its "Amended Terms for Federal, State and Local Governments in the United States" to make it explicitly clear that, by agreeing to the terms, the agency was agreeing not to operate fake/impersonator profiles on the platform, Maass said.

When law enforcement has a written policy of engaging in accounts in violation of Facebook's policies, the should add a notification to the agency's page to inform users of the law enforcement policy, Maass said.

