The US has "slammed the brakes" on a resolution calling for a limited ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid in over concerns about angering

An informed source told on Monday night that the US "has slammed the brakes on", saying that "we can't support a resolution at the moment".

The source also said the move was at odds with what US to the UN Nikki Haley has been signaling to her counterparts at the UN, since she was supportive of the planned resolution weeks ago.

There has been no official comment on the matter by the

The draft resolution, crafted by the UK is already seen by human rights groups as disappointingly watered-down: It calls for a ceasefire only in Hodeidah, the principal port through which some 80 per cent of humanitarian aid flows.

The resolution is not at all critical of Saudi Arabia, and in fact compliments Saudi action; it is critical only of the Houthi rebels, who are backed by and have been fighting Saudi-led coalition forces while maintaining control of the capital,

reported earlier this month that Saudi Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, "threw a fit" when presented with an early draft of the document, leading to a delay and further discussions among Western allies on the matter.

This latest delay comes a week after US indicated that he would not take strong action against or the for the murder of

The situation in is now viewed as the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, with some 13 million Yemenis at risk of starving to death, according to the UN and human rights groups.

has said that an estimated 85,000 children under the age of five may have died from extreme hunger or since the war began.

The conflict, which began in 2015 as a civil war, gathered force when and allies entered the battle to counter what they saw as Iranian influence.

The Gulf coalition received logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France, which have also been selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.

After nearly four years, the war has killed around 57,000 people.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)