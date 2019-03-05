US stocks close lower as construction data disappoints market

US stocks ended lower as investors digested weaker-than-expected US construction spending data in December last year and a batch of extended losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday decreased 206.67 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 25,819.65. The S&P 500 decreased 10.88 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 2,792.81, reported.

The fell 17.79 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,577.57.

Shares of plunged more than 13 per cent around market close, as the US company said it failed to file its Form 10-K for 2018 to the (SEC) due to earnings per share calculation practices problems.

Form 10-K refers to an annual comprehensive summary report of a publicly traded company, which is required to file to the SEC, with much more details than other yearly reports.

Shares of also declined more than 5.3 per cent, after British leading downgraded the US chain of from "equal weight" to "underweight".

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded on a downbeat note, with the health care sector down over 1.3 per cent, leading the laggards among the groups.

The three major indexes began to lose their morning gains after the latest US monthly construction spending turned up to be unexpectedly below market expectations, fueling concerns over a weakening economic growth since the end of 2018.

On the economic front, US construction spending sank 0.6 per cent in December 2018, with year-on-year growth falling to 1.6 per cent, the weakest growth rate in at least three years, the said on Monday.

The unexpected drop came following a 0.8 per cent increase in November, as spending in private residential construction declined 1.4 per cent in the month.

