US stocks trade lower as earnings season continues

US equities turned negative around midday on Wednesday after an upbeat opening as investors continued to digest a batch of quarterly results amid the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 48.89 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 26,403.77. The S&P 500 was down 7.60 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,899.46, reported.

The dipped 11.13 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,989.10.

Of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors, health care declined 2.6 per cent in midday trading, the worst-performing group.

Shares of (IBM) sank 3 per cent around midday. The company delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings after Tuesday's close; however, its revenue fell short of estimates.

also struggled after the US provider posted weak guidance for the next quarter.

Shares of climbed 1.6 per cent after the reported better-than-estimated earnings. generated first-quarter profit of $1.39 per share, according to a Wednesday report by the bank, beating analysts' estimates of $1.17 per share surveyed by Its revenue also beat market consensus.

stock gained 3.3 per cent at midday. The US on Wednesday delivered first-quarter earnings per share of 1 dollar, well above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of continued to jump more than 10 per cent after a 23.21-per cent surge in the previous session, fuelled by the news that the company and have settled a lawsuit regarding royalty disputes. shares were up 1.25 per cent after a muted previous session.

Of the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings, about 84.6 per cent have topped expectations, according to CNBC, while citing data.

