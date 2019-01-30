AMD reports record data centre revenue, shares jump

(Reuters) - on Tuesday reported record growth in data centre revenue and forecast revenue growth in fiscal 2019 above expectations, sending shares up nearly 7 percent after the bell.

The chipmaker said it expects high-single digit percentage revenue growth in 2019, while analysts were targeting growth of about 6 percent.

AMD's results come as a relief to investors fearing worse performance amid warnings from a host of other chipmakers about a slowdown in triggered by the ongoing trade dispute with the

Bigger rivals and both flagged a stagnating growth in data centre sales, a segment where is beginning to get a foothold on the back of its

Gross margin rose to 38 percent from 34 percent a year earlier after the company started shipping newer versions of its graphics and The company also said it expects adjusted gross margins to be more than 41 percent for 2019.

Sales at AMD's and graphics segment, which includes GPU sales to data centers, rose over 8.5 percent to $986 million, beating the average estimate of $939 million, according to

Excluding items, earned a profit of 8 cents per share, in line with the analysts' estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

