Jet to suspend ops; Govt calls meeting (Roundup)

Around 20,000 employees and passengers were hit hard as announced temporary suspension of all from Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.

At present, the has over 15,000 direct and 5,000 indirect employees. It operated five aircraft with over 25 flights on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Civil tweeted that: "DGCA ( of Civil Aviation) and other regulators are monitoring the situation carefully to ensure that all existing rules regarding refunds, cancellations, and alternate bookings are followed strictly".

"Our overriding priority remains the safety, convenience, and affordability of our system. We are assisting and airports to bring in capacity rapidly to ensure that fares remain stable and competitive."

The Civil Secretary will convene a meeting with airports and on Thursday to coordinate and address any emerging issues on capacity, slots and passenger convenience.

On its part, Jet in a regulatory filing said late on Tuesday night that (SBI), on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders, told the that they are unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.

"Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going," the airline said in the filing.

"Consequently, with immediate effect, is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today (Wednesday)."

As per the filing, essential services needed to support and the re-commencement of the flight operations will be kept on board until further notice.

" will now await the bid finalisation process by SBI and the consortium of Indian lenders."

In its response to the airline, the lenders said: "The Expressions of Interest (EOI) have been received and bid documents have been issued to the eligible recipients today."

"The bid documents, inter alia, have solicited plans for a quick revival of the company. The bid process will conclude on 10th May 2019... We are actively working to try and ensure that the bid process leads to a viable solution for the company."

Informing employees about the decision, the airline said: "Late last night we were informed by SBI, on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders, that they are unable to consider our request for interim funding of Rs 983 crore."

"However, we must also be realistic that the sales process will take some time and will throw up several more challenges for us, many of which we don't have the answers to, today."

On its part, JetPrivilege, which is a separate, independent entity, part of the said: "We would like to assure our members that the value of their are secure and remain intact."

Jet has already folded up most of its operations due to grounding of over 90 per cent of its fleet by lessors.

The had extended cancellation of international flights till April 18 (Thursday) after last week suspending them till April 15 (Monday).

Jet's woes have intensified as the airline that once operated around 120 aircraft is now left with just a 16-plane fleet. It owes over Rs 8,000 crore to the SBI-led consortium of lenders.

On Tuesday, the airline's scrip on the BSE declined by Rs 19.95, 7.62 per cent, to Rs 241.85 from its previous close of Rs 261.80. The country's stock markets were closed on Wednesday.

