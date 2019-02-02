Uttar Pradesh farmers call off protest

Hundreds of farmers gathered at flyway called off their protest on Saturday after the government promised to look into their demands.

said the protest was suspended for a week.

"Our demands about proper compensation have been pending for eight years. If the government does not resolve them in a week, we will resume our protest," he told IANS.

On Friday, these farmers travelling in tractors had tried to enter the national capital via the flyway. However, they were stopped by police at toll plaza, leading to traffic jam for hours.

