Security has been tightened in Kumbh ahead of the 'Mauni Amavasya' royal bath on Monday, officials said on Saturday.

The entire area has been divided into 10 zones and 25 sectors, which will be overseen by an of Police (ASP)

Officials said 40 police stations and 58 police outposts have been set up for the royal bath, which is expected to see participation of thousands of people.

Mauni would be the third royal bath since the start of the Kumbh fair on January 15. The first royal bath took place on Makar Sankranti on the opening day, while the second was held on Paush Purnima on January 21.

Forty-three fire stations, 15 sub-fire stations, 40 fire watchtowers and 96 control watchtowers have been set up for the day, said a The entire area is under surveillance of 440 CCTV cameras. For close coordination and prompt communication, an (ICCC) and 12 have been established, the said.

A overseeing the arrangements said 22 pontoon bridges and 40 ghats have been readied to manage the rush during the two-month-long congregation, especially on the days of the royal bath.

