Verdasco says he is not anxious about upcoming clash with Cilic

Spain's Fernando Verdasco, the World No.28, said on Wednesday he was focusing on playing well in his upcoming third round clash with Croatia's Marin Cilic, the World No.7.

He added that he has nothing to lose as Cilic was the favorite to win the match.

"It is in that game that I have to prove whether I am at the level of winning against a tough opponent. Cilic is among the best players in the world. He has an incredible service and moves very well," said Verdasco after his second round victory against Moldovan Radu Albot.

Verdasco added he was happy to have finished 2018 among the 30 best players of the circuit, reports news.

"During last year I played well in general. I am very happy to have improved along the lines of stability, but now it is my turn to continue and start this season in the best possible way," he added.

