Federer says Zverev could win a Grand Slam this year

World number three on Wednesday said that Germany's Alexander Zverev, the winner of the in London, could win one of the four Grand Slam titles of this season.

"I think also with Sascha holding the World Tour Finals, I think it's fair to say that even though he has not ripped through those slams yet, he will go deep this year definitely at one of them," the Swiss, who is set to play the United States' Taylor Fritz in the next round, said.

The former number one also added that along with him, Spain's and Serbia's Novak Djokovic are favourites to win the tournament because of their experience, reports news.

"I think we know how to win slams, Novak, Rafa, myself. I mean, Rafa has to be the No. 1 favourite; I don't care how he feels, before the French. Novak is always a favourite on the hard courts, basically any court of his feeling, 100 percent, if he plays like last year," he said.

"Maybe just because of the amount of titles I have at and other places, maybe also have to put me in the mix every time, as well," he added.

Federer had defeated 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second round earlier in the day.

--IANS

kk/bg

