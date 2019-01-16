Bautista Agut beats Millman, moves to Australian Open Round 3

Spain's on Wednesday won a marathon five-set duel against home-favourite 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4 to reach the third round of in Park.

This was the second five-setter in a row for the 22nd seed after he beat Britain's Andy Murray, in the first round, reports news.

In a match that lasted three hours and 48 minutes, won the first two sets easily before local man Millman, who had beaten Argentina's in the first round, fought back with a cheering home crowd, and took two sets in a row.

The Spanish player, who arrived in after winning the title by beating stalwarts such as top-seed Novak Djokovic and Czech Tomas Berdych, held his nerve in the final set despite Millman saving four match points in the fourth set tie-breaker.

Bautista-Agut has won seven matches in a row, remaining unbeaten in 2019 and is set to face 10th seed Russian - who beat Japan's in straight sets - in the next round.

--IANS

kk/bg

