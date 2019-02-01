Very good interim budget, says TN CM

Chief Minister on Friday described the interim Budget 2019-20 presented by as a "very good Budget".

In a statement, Palaniswami welcomed the various Budget proposals announced by Goyal and said: "Overall, this is a very good interim Budget."

Palaniswami appreciated Goyal for presenting a Budget without affecting the fiscal balance while addressing the expectations of various sectors such as agriculture, middle class and the

He said Goyal's announcement on providing Rs 6,000 annually to farmers will brighten up the farmers' lives.

Palaniswami also welcomed Goyal's proposals relating to agricultural loans, setting up of a separate department for fisheries, pension scheme for unorganised workers and others.

