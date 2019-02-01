JUST IN
Very good interim budget, says TN CM

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday described the interim Budget 2019-20 presented by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as a "very good Budget".

In a statement, Palaniswami welcomed the various Budget proposals announced by Goyal and said: "Overall, this is a very good interim Budget."

Palaniswami appreciated Goyal for presenting a Budget without affecting the fiscal balance while addressing the expectations of various sectors such as agriculture, middle class and the real estate sector.

He said Goyal's announcement on providing Rs 6,000 annually to farmers will brighten up the farmers' lives.

Palaniswami also welcomed Goyal's proposals relating to agricultural loans, setting up of a separate department for fisheries, pension scheme for unorganised workers and others.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 19:00 IST

