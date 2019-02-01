Very good interim budget, says TN CM

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu to formulate revised Solar Energy Policy: Palaniswami
TN CM condemns Sri Lankan Navy chasing away Indian fishermen
Centre, not TN govt, can tackle escalating fuel prices: Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu leads in attracting investments: Palaniswami
Common people opposed 'Sarkar' screening, not AIADMK workers: Palaniswami
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday described the interim Budget 2019-20 presented by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as a "very good Budget".
In a statement, Palaniswami welcomed the various Budget proposals announced by Goyal and said: "Overall, this is a very good interim Budget."
Palaniswami appreciated Goyal for presenting a Budget without affecting the fiscal balance while addressing the expectations of various sectors such as agriculture, middle class and the real estate sector.
He said Goyal's announcement on providing Rs 6,000 annually to farmers will brighten up the farmers' lives.
Palaniswami also welcomed Goyal's proposals relating to agricultural loans, setting up of a separate department for fisheries, pension scheme for unorganised workers and others.
--IANS
vj/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU