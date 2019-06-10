Vicky in KJo's first horror flick 'Bhoot...'

Filmmaker on Monday announced his first horror franchise titled "Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship" which will feature

Karan shared the film's first poster captioned: "Presenting ' : Part One - The Haunted Ship'! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019."

Helming the project is debutante Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" on june 7 had taken to to announce that his would soon be "anchoring" a horror film franchise.

Dharma Production is well known for like "My Name Is Khan", "Student of the Year", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "The Lunchbox", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, "Kapoor & Sons", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Dear Zindagi", "Raazi", "Dhadak", "Kalank" and " 2".

--IANS

dc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)