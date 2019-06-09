Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger get married

Hollywood star has followed up the mega success of "Avengers: Endgame" by taking the next big step in his personal life. He married Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter at a ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members, the US media reported.

According to multiple and photographs that emerged online, the couple exchanged wedding vows at a luxury resort in Montecito,

It is the first marriage for Katherine, the eldest child of Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and the second for Pratt, who had earlier wed and has a six-year-old son named Jack with her.

Jack too was present at his father's wedding, which also saw "Guardians of the Galaxy" and Schwarzeneggers' family friend Rob Lowe, apart from Katherine's siblings Patrick, and in attendance, reports said.

Pratt, 39, and Katherine, 29, were first linked together last June. They continued to be seen on dates, but they made their on when Pratt shared a collage last December.

In January, Pratt shared the news of their engagement in an post.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said 'yes'! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," he had captioned an photo of himself cuddling up to

--IANS

rb/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)