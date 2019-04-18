'The Jawani Song' from 'Student of the Year 2' out

-
First track from 'Student of The Year' dropped on Thursday and the new students are all set to make you groove to the tunes of 'The Jawaani Song'.
Filmmaker Karan Johar who is producing the film shared the song through his Twitter handle and captioned, "Going old school with this number & our new batch TheJawaaniSong."
The track is a rock and roll number, featuring Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal in a sporty look and Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, who are looking enthralling.
Tiger Shroff can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the song.
'The Jawaani Song' is the recreated version of the song 'Gili-Gili Akkha' from the 1972 film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'. The song was originally penned by Anand Bakshi, composed by RD Burman and sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar.
The new version is composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.
'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey will be making their Bollywood debut in 'Student of the Year 2'.
The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.
