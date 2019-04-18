'The Jawani Song' from 'Student of the Year 2' out

First track from 'Student of The Year' dropped on Thursday and the new students are all set to make you groove to the tunes of 'The Song'.

who is producing the film shared the song through his handle and captioned, "Going old school with this number & our new batch TheJawaaniSong."

The track is a rock and roll number, featuring and Aditya Seal in a sporty look and and Ananya Pandey, who are looking enthralling.

can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the song.

'The Song' is the recreated version of the song 'Gili-Gili Akkha' from the 1972 film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'. The song was originally penned by Anand Bakshi, composed by RD Burman and sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar.

The new version is composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by and

' 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

and will be making their Bollywood debut in ' 2'.

The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)