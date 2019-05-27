Vidal, Sanchez head Chile Copa America squad

Barcelona midfielder and Manchester United forward are among the 23 players named in Chile's squad.

In the squad announced on Sunday, there was, however, no place for and former national team Claudio Bravo, who was left out despite having returned to training following a ruptured Achilles tendon, reports

Also missing was Racing Marcelo Diaz, who was yet to play for since the appointment of Colombian as in January 2018.

Among those included were Tigres UANL Eduardo Vargas, Gary Medel, Leverkusen playmaker and Fenerbahce's

Goalkeeping options were Gabriel Arias, and

The will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.

The Roja, who have won the last two titles in 2015 and 2016, have been drawn in Group C alongside Ecuador, and guests

Following is Chile's Copa America squad:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, and Yerko Urra

Defenders: Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Guillermo Maripan, Igor Lichnovsky, and Oscar Opazo

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Esteban Pavez, Pablo Hernandez, Charles and Diego Valdes

Strikers: Alexis Sanchez, Nicolas Castillo, Eduardo Vargas, Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, and Angelo Sagal

--IANS

aak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)