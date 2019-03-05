Another injury blow for Man Utd, Sanchez ruled out for 6-8 weeks

Manchester United have suffered blow with the news that Chilean forward could be out for two months.

Sanchez was forced to limp out of United's dramatic 3-2 win at home to on Saturday, and Onate said he had suffered "medial ligament distension" in his right knee, which will sideline him for "between six weeks and eight weeks."

The news is another blow for Sanchez, who missed six weeks earlier in the season with a hamstring problem and has struggled for game time under both and his replacement Ole

So far, Sanchez has made only 17 league appearances totalling less than 800 minutes, and has scored just one goal for the club. If he fails to recover in less than two months, his season will effectively be over.

